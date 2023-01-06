 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diamond industry stares at lacklustre demand, sheds 20,000 jobs in Surat

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Surat, the epicentre of India’s diamond industry provides employment to about 8 lakh workers in about 4000 cutting and polishing units. But lately, work there has been scarce, thus forcing most of the units to work only at 60 to 70 percent of its capacity, stated Damji Mavani, the secretary of Surat Diamond Association (SDA), which also in turn implies that there is a need for fewer workers.

Around 2,000 people have lost their jobs in Surat on the back of a slump in demand for cut and polished diamonds in the West and China over the past one month, reported the Economic Times.

About 80 percent of diamonds sold in the world are polished in Surat. The industry provides employment to about 8 lakh workers in about 4,000 cutting and polishing units. The decline in demand has forced most of the units to work only at 60 to 70 percent capacity, said Damji Mavani, the secretary of Surat Diamond Association (SDA), which also in turn implies that there is a need for fewer workers.

Bhavesh Tank, the vice-president of the Diamond Workers Union in Gujarat, said fear of a return of the 2008-like recession looms large on the diamond city of Surat. "Orders are fewer and so the workload is less. Therefore, the units are reducing the workforce. Some units are cutting down work days so that they do not have to pay the workers on days when they are not working.”

The US is the biggest market for cut and polished diamonds, and China is a close second. India’s diamond exports slowed down 5.43 percent between April and November 2022 over the previous year.

In consequence of the demand drop, the prices of polished diamonds have softened, impacting the margins of the diamantaires and forcing them to cut down on manpower, though of rough diamond prices remained high.