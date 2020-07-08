App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

DHL to cut 2,200 UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories: Union

The job cuts comprise just under 40 percent of the entire DHL workforce on the contract, the union said.

Reuters

German logistics company DHL plans to cut as many as 2,200 jobs of U.K-based workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

The job cuts comprise just under 40 percent of the entire DHL workforce on the contract, the union said.

DHL indicated that the half of the job cuts are due to a decline in car production and half are the result of anticipated "efficeincy savings", the union added.

Close

"DHL must not attempt to make permanent full-time staff redundant while continuing to outsource work to sub-contractors," Matt Draper, Unite national officer for logistics, said.

Last month India's Tata Motors Ltd said it expected to shed about 1,100 temporary jobs at Jaguar Land Rover after it raised the cost-cutting target at its luxury unit by 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to ride out the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

DHL and Jagaur Land Rover were not immediately available for comment.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:52 am

