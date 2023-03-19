 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhaka-bound bus veers out of control crashing into ditch; 19 dead, 30 others injured

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan veered out of control on the Bangabandhu Expressway at 7.45 am in Madaripur's Shibchar, Police Superintendent Md Masud Alam said.

Representative Image

At least 19 people were killed and 30 others injured on Sunday when a speeding bus crashed into a ditch in Bangladesh, officials said. The Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan veered out of control on the Bangabandhu Expressway at 7.45 am in Madaripur's Shibchar, Police Superintendent Md Masud Alam said.

The bodies of 14 people have been recovered from the spot, according to Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun. She said that three others died on their way to hospitals.

The injured, many in critical condition, were shifted to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex and Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, she said. The on-duty doctor at the DMCH declared two more dead.

Many of the victims were from Madaripur as the bus from Khulna took passengers aboard in Madaripur. It is believed that the bus went out of control after one of its tyres was punctured.