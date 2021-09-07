MARKET NEWS

Deutsche Telekom sells Dutch unit to private equity for 5.1 billion euros

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden’s Tele2 in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behing market leaders KPN and Vodafone Ziggo, as a core asset.

September 07, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday that it had sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity houses Apax and Warburg Pincus for 5.1 billion euros ($6.05 billion).

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden’s Tele2 in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behing market leaders KPN and Vodafone Ziggo, as a core asset.

Speculation on a possible sale had surfaced in recent weeks with India’s Reliance Industries also named as a contender.
