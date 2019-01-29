App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deutsche Telekom reviews procurement plans amid Huawei concerns

Huawei is at the centre of a diplomatic row after US officials briefed Western allies that Huawei's network equipment may contain "back doors" which enable cyber espionage.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Deutsche Telekom said on January 29 it is reviewing its network equipment procurement plans after the United States moved to restrict China's Huawei Technologies from accessing its next-generation mobile networks.

Huawei is at the centre of a diplomatic row after US officials briefed Western allies that Huawei's network equipment may contain "back doors" which enable cyber espionage. Huawei says such concerns are unfounded.

"Deutsche Telekom takes the global debate surrounding the security of Chinese network equipment very seriously. We have a multi-vendor strategy for network equipment. We are nonetheless reassessing our procurement strategy," Telekom said on January 29.

Bloomberg, citing an internal assessment, on January 29 reported that Deutsche Telekom feared Europe could fall behind in the race to install the next generation of wireless networks if governments ban Huawei.

related news

Tensions between the US authorities and Huawei increased after the Justice Department announced criminal charges against the company and its chief financial officer.

Huawei, once a smaller rival of Nordic firms Nokia and Ericsson, is now a $93 billion global market leader in an industry where there is no US champion.

The German government is debating whether to follow the United States and allies like Australia in restricting China's Huawei Technologies from accessing its next-generation mobile networks on national-security grounds.

Earlier this month, Washington lawmakers introduced bills seeking to ban the sale of US chips or other components to Huawei, ZTE Corp or other Chinese telecommunications companies that violate US sanctions or export control laws.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Huawei #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.