Deutsche Bank CEO Christian sewing says Germany heading for recession

Europe’s largest economy is set for contraction on the back of soaring inflation, energy supply bottlenecks and the disruption to global supply chains, Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing warned.

“We will no longer be able to avert a recession in Germany,” Sewing said during a speech in Frankfurt on Wednesday. “We believe that our economy is resilient enough to cope well with this recession -- provided the central banks act quickly and decisively now.”

The crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit a new peak when Gazprom PJSC announced this month that it is suspending gas flows through its biggest pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The European Union is racing to come up with ideas to keep the gas crisis from turning into an economic meltdown, and energy ministers are set for an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday.

“The longer inflation remains high, the greater the strain and the higher the potential for social conflict,” Sewing said.

Decisive Action

The European Central Bank is set to sharply increase interest rates when it meets later this week, with economists expecting a rise in the benchmark cost of borrowing of as much as 75 basis points.

Sewing has previously said that a full stop of Russian gas deliveries would tip Germany into a recession. Several lenders including Commerzbank AG have said they will need to ratchet up credit provisions under the scenario, even though they expect government support to mitigate the hit.

Sewing said Wednesday that he expects an increase in credit defaults to take place eventually, although the lender wasn’t seeing them yet and didn’t expect them to affect profitability.

Sewing argued that the supply-bottlenecks and energy crisis had rammed home that Germany needs to limit reliance on other countries. “We must not allow ourselves to add a further dependency -- access to finance -- to our current dependencies on gas, raw materials and supply chains,” he said.

“We must not leave the playing field and with it the access to global capital markets largely to foreign banks,” he said.

European consolidation is needed to achieve that goal, he said. “The above points are not new, but they are becoming more urgent,” he said.