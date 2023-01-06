 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Details of Tesla price cuts in China, other Asian markets

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Following are details of the price cuts

Tesla

Tesla cut electric car prices in China and other Asian markets on Friday, part of efforts to stoke demand for output from its Shanghai plant, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.

Following are details of the price cuts:

CHINA

Tesla slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by between 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website. The starting price for Model 3, for instance, was cut to 229,900 yuan ($33,427) from 265,900 yuan.

The latest cut in China, along with a price cut in October and incentives extended to Chinese buyers over the past three months, mean a 13% to 24% reduction in Tesla's prices from September in its second-largest market after the United States, according to Reuters calculations.

JAPAN