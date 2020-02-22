App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deserted iconic tourists spots show deadly impact of coronavirus in Asia; see then and now photos

Then and now photos of tourist attractions show how the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the tourism industry in Asia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus outbreak had disastrously affected the tourism industry in China and its neighboring countries like Japan and Thailand. These before and after view of few attraction shows the stark contrast created because of the virus. (Reuters)
1/17

The coronavirus outbreak has disastrously impacted the tourism industry in China and neighboring countries like Japan and Thailand. These then and now photos show the difference in the number of tourists travelling to iconic attractions, post the outbreak of the deadly virus. (Image: Reuters)

Before virus outbreak |2017 | The Forbidden City | Beijing, China (Image: Reuters)
2/17

2017 | The Forbidden City | Beijing, China (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| The Forbidden City| Beijing, China
3/17

2020 | The Forbidden City | Beijing, China (Image: Reuters)

Before| 2014| The Great Wall of China | Huairou District, China
4/17

2014 | The Great Wall of China | Huairou District, China (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| The Great Wall of China | Huairou District, China
5/17

2020 | The Great Wall of China | Huairou District, China (Image: Reuters)

Before| 2006| The Temple of Heaven | Dongcheng, China
6/17

2006 | The Temple of Heaven | Dongcheng, China (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| The Temple of Heaven | Dongcheng, China
7/17

2020 | The Temple of Heaven | Dongcheng, China (Image: Reuters)

Before| | Hong Kong Disneyland| Lantau Island, Hong Kong
8/17

2009 | Hong Kong Disneyland | Lantau Island, Hong Kong (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| Hong Kong Disneyland| Lantau Island, Hong Kong
9/17

2020 | Hong Kong Disneyland | Lantau Island, Hong Kong (Image: Reuters)

Beofre| 2019| Gyeongbokgung Palace| Seoul, South Korea
10/17

2019 | Gyeongbokgung Palace | Seoul, South Korea (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| Gyeongbokgung Palace| Seoul, South Korea
11/17

2020 | Gyeongbokgung Palace | Seoul, South Korea (Image: Reuters)

Before|2018 | The Ratchada Train night market | Bangkok, Thailand
12/17

2018 | The Ratchada Train night market | Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| The Ratchada Train night market | Bangkok, Thailand
13/17

2020 | The Ratchada Train night market | Bangkok, Thailand (Image: AP)

Before| 2019| Ruins of St. Paul| Macau, China
14/17

2019 | Ruins of St Paul| Macao, China (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| Ruins of St. Paul| Macau, China
15/17

2020 | Ruins of St Paul| Macao, China (Image: Reuters)

Before| 2016 | People crossing on street| Tokyo
16/17

2016 | People crossing a market street | Tokyo (Image: Reuters)

After| 2020| Workers in protective gear| Tokyo
17/17

2020 | Workers in protective gear at the market street | Tokyo (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 08:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #Tourism industry #world

