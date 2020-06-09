App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Mahatma Gandhi's statue is an iconic monument and an investigation is underway, India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. He added that restoration work will end in another week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on June 9 said the recent desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue is a 'crime against humanity'. The statue, located in Washington DC, was vandalised during the ongoing protest against the death of George Floyd.

"Gandhi's statue is an iconic monument here. This is a crime against humanity. We immediately reported it to the US State Department and registered cases with the Metropolitan Police and Park police. The matter is under investigation," Sandhu said.

India, he added, has received a request from the US side that they would like to be associated with the restoration work. There is already work being done in this regard and it should be completed in another week, Sandhu said.

Close

Speaking to mediapersons, he confirmed that India and the US are in touch about the G7, or Group of Seven, summit. "Both countries are working out to finalise the exact dates."

related news

"This particular phone call happened on June 2. Apart from other aspects, two points were raised particularly with regard to the G7 Summit. The first was when President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and attend the summit while the other was his desire to expand the G7 group," the Indian Ambassador said.

The vandalism incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3. This incident comes during the week of protests in the US against the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath. His death triggered violent protests across the US and other countries.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:06 pm

