App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2018

The duo were recognised for their efforts to stop use of sexual violence as a weapon of war

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nobel Peace Prize winners Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege
Nobel Peace Prize winners Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 was awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to contain war-time sexual violence.

The announcement was made by Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, on October 5.

A physician, Denis Mukwege has spent large parts of his adult life helping victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mukwege and his staff have treated thousands of patients who have fallen victim to such assaults.

Mukwege is of the principle belief that "justice is everyone's business –men and women, locals and soldiers, national and international authorities". He has repeatedly condemned the impunity for mass rape and criticised the Congolese government for not doing enough to stop the use of sexual violence against women as a strategy and weapon of war.

related news

Nadia Murad, a victim of war-time sexual violence, is also a witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims.

Murad is a member of a Yazidi minority group from Iraq. In August 2014, ISIS launched a systemic attack on her locality. A majority of women were abducted by the terrorist outfit and made sex slaves.

A captive of the ISIS, Murad was repeatedly subjected to rape. She is just one of the estimated 3,000 Yazidi women who were subjected to sexual brutalities by the terror outfit.

After a three-month nightmare, Murad managed to escape, following which she chose to speak openly about what she had suffered. In 2016, at the age of just 23, she was named the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

"Sexual harassment in the time of armed war is a violation of international laws. Both laureates have put their lives at risk for the safety of the war-crime victims", said Reiss-Andersen.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, comprising five members, awards the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although there is no strict rule as to when the name of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate will be announced, the established custom is to make the announcement on the Friday of the first full week of October.

According to the Nobel Foundation statutes, the recipient of the Peace Prize must be announced no later than November 15.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Nobel Peace Laureate #Nobel Peace Prize #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.