MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Democrats vote to fund US government but shutdown still looms

Not a single Republican voted for the continuing resolution, which passed 220 to 211, along party lines.

AFP
September 22, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
The legislation includes $28.6 billion in new disaster aid for states hit by hurricanes and wildfires, many of them Republican. (File image: US Capitol)

The legislation includes $28.6 billion in new disaster aid for states hit by hurricanes and wildfires, many of them Republican. (File image: US Capitol)

US lawmakers voted on September 21 to keep federal agencies running through December 3 and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month -- although the stop-gap measure is likely dead on arrival in the Senate.

The House Democrats' interim bill, known as a "continuing resolution," includes a suspension of the US debt limit until after next year's midterm elections -- a measure that allows the United States to avoid defaulting on its loans and sending the global economy into meltdown.

But Senate Republicans argue that Democratic spending is out of control and have vowed to vote against any attempt to lift the borrowing cap -- insisting that the Democrats have enough lawmakers to pass the initiative on their own.

Not a single Republican voted for the continuing resolution, which passed 220 to 211, along party lines.

Also read | Joe Biden administration may mint $1 trillion platinum coin as GOP refuses to raise debt ceiling

Close

Related stories

The legislation includes $28.6 billion in new disaster aid for states hit by hurricanes and wildfires, many of them Republican. It also allocates $6.3 billion for resettling Afghans evacuated after the fall of Kabul to Taliban militants.

In theory the measure would buy legislators time to negotiate full-year spending bills for the rest of fiscal 2022 -- but it is almost certain to fail in the evenly-divided upper chamber, where it would need Republican support to bag the necessary 60 out of 100 votes available.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the House vote Republicans would support a continuing resolution including disaster aid.

Also read | US faces a fiscal cliff: Crisis or farce?

"What we're not prepared to do is relieve the Democratic president, Democratic House and Democratic Senate from their governing obligation to address the debt ceiling," he told reporters.

Democratic leaders have been insisting for weeks that they won't use a process called "reconciliation" to increase the debt ceiling on a party-line vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Monday that raising the debt ceiling would simply cover spending the country has already committed to, including pandemic relief that was supported by both parties.

An analysis of Treasury Department data shows however that Republicans accrued $7.8 trillion in new debt during the Trump administration -- more than a quarter of the total -- in just four years.

The country has added a fraction of that -- around $600 billion -- since Biden's inauguration on January 20.
AFP
Tags: #Current Affairs #United States #world
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.