    Democrats set to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary

    New Democratic rules include penalties for states that attempt to jump ahead of others, including losing delegates to the national convention.

    Associated Press
    February 04, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
    Joe Biden

    Democrats are poised to reorder their presidential primary schedule beginning next year, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major overhaul meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support.

    The Democratic National Committee has worked for months to revamp the start of its voting calendar, and the full membership is set to vote on the plan on Saturday.

    Although changes are still possible throughout the summer and beyond, the formal endorsement during the party’s meeting in Philadelphia is an acknowledgement that the start of 2024’s primary will look very different than the one in 2020.

    The proposal has been championed by President Joe Biden and would have South Carolina hold its primary on Feb. 3. That would be followed three days later by New Hampshire and Nevada, the latter of which is swapping the caucus it used to hold in favour of a primary. Georgia would vote fourth on February 13, followed by Michigan on Feb. 27, with much of the rest of the nation set to vote on Super Tuesday in early March.