 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

'Democracy in danger': Timeline of Israel protests

AFP
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

Embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the nation about the crisis.

Israeli police detain a protester outside Israel's parliament in Jerusalem amid ongoing demonstrations and calls for a general strike against the hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the justice system, on March 27, 2023. (AFP)

Months of turmoil in Israel over controversial judicial reforms that have sparked massive anti-government protests deepened on Monday as unions declared a strike and flights were suspended.

As embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to address the nation about the crisis, AFP looks back at key moments.

- Jan. 4: reforms unveiled -

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveils plans to reform the judicial system which would give politicians more power over the courts.