Delta variant or tapering: Which is a bigger threat to the market?

August, which is generally marked with heightened volatility and low volumes, has largely remained muted for global equities as investors braced for uncertainties that lie ahead with the COVID situation as well as taper talks in the US that is quickly gathering pace.

According to BofA Securities, August to September is typically strong for defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, utilities, and weak for cyclical sectors like energy, materials and industrials, and “less positive” for technology. However, the delta variant has thrown a wrench at the reopening story as the market is being forced to reprice the growth outlook amid rising cases. As a result, sectors relating to the reopening theme took a hit last week.

Moreover, the market, which has seemingly grown comfortable with the impending tapering in the US, could go into a tizzy if there is any change in the timeline. Currently, the market is pricing in a possible September announcement of a tapering timeline, with tapering starting at the end of the year, and ending sometime in the middle of the next year, with rate hikes starting after that.

Any deviation from the current timeline could be too much for the market to handle with earlier tapering and rate hikes and the delta variant all at once.