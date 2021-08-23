MARKET NEWS

English
Delta variant or tapering: Which is a bigger threat to the market?

The market, which has seemingly grown comfortable with the impending tapering in the US, could go into a tizzy if there is any change in the timeline

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

August, which is generally marked with heightened volatility and low volumes, has largely remained muted for global equities as investors braced for uncertainties that lie ahead with the COVID situation as well as taper talks in the US that is quickly gathering pace.

According to BofA Securities, August to September is typically strong for defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, utilities, and weak for cyclical sectors like energy, materials and industrials, and “less positive” for technology. However, the delta variant has thrown a wrench at the reopening story as the market is being forced to reprice the growth outlook amid rising cases. As a result, sectors relating to the reopening theme took a hit last week.

Moreover, the market, which has seemingly grown comfortable with the impending tapering in the US, could go into a tizzy if there is any change in the timeline. Currently, the market is pricing in a possible September announcement of a tapering timeline, with tapering starting at the end of the year, and ending sometime in the middle of the next year, with rate hikes starting after that.

Any deviation from the current timeline could be too much for the market to handle with earlier tapering and rate hikes and the delta variant all at once.

"Traders have emphasized that the US Fed must carefully manage its message — if it does not, and rates rise suddenly, tech will sell off dramatically and what is now a modest 2% correction will quickly turn into a 10% rout," a CNBC report said.

According to the report, even though the delta variant seems like a bigger threat at the current juncture, both issues are closely linked.

“The worse delta gets, the more likely tapering will start later rather than sooner,” Alec Young from Tactical Alpha told CNBC.

“You’re either going to have delta ease up and the Fed start tapering, or delta will get out of control and the Fed timeline could change,” he added.

“Investors would much rather deal with well-telegraphed tapering than they would with delta spreading out of control and tanking the global economy.”

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #markets #world
first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:15 am

