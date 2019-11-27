App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Dell cuts full-year revenue forecast on PC chip shortage

Dell is the third-biggest PC maker after China's Lenovo Group Ltd and HP Inc , with the business accounting for nearly half of its total revenue.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Dell Technologies Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as its PC business grapples with a shortage of chips from Intel Corp , sending its shares down nearly 5% in extended trading.

Dell is the third-biggest PC maker after China's Lenovo Group Ltd and HP Inc , with the business accounting for nearly half of its total revenue.

"Intel CPU shortages have worsened qtr-over-qtr, impacting our commercial PC and premium consumer PC Q4 forecasted shipments," Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Clarke said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Close

Intel said last month that demand for its processors used in PCs was outstripping its ability to add capacity, prompting it to rely on contract manufacturers to ease shortage.

related news

Dell's PC business had a strong quarter, with sales rising 4.6% to $11.41 billion (£8.89 billion) and mirroring upbeat results from rival HP, which also reported earnings on Tuesday.

Revenue from Dell's server and networking unit, however, dropped 16% to $4.24 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, while sales in its VMware unit rose 11.4%.

The PC maker said excluding China, its server business was down mid- to high-single digits in the quarter and that demand for servers will "remain challenged".

The company cut its fiscal 2020 revenue forecast to between $91.5 billion and $92.2 billion from between $92.7 billion and $94.2 billion.

The Texas-based company reported total revenue of $22.84 billion for the latest quarter, narrowly missing estimates of $23.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Dell's net income was $552 million, compared with a loss of $895 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.75 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $1.62 per share.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:04 am

tags #Dell #PC #Q4 #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.