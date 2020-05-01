App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt warns private hospitals against denial of treatment to non COVID-19 patients

The order came amid reports of some private hospitals denying critical services like dialysis, blood transfusion and chemotherapy on account of contracting COVID-19.

Reuters
In a stern warning, the Delhi government ordered private hospitals in the city to not deny treatment to non COVID-19 patients, saying flouting of the directives will invite punitive measures, including cancellation of license.

The health department has issued an order warning all non-COVID private hospitals and nursing homes against denial of treatment to patients and said their license will be cancelled for non-compliance of its directives.

"It has come to notice that some hospitals in the private sector are hesitating in providing critical services such as dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries to their regular patients either on account of fear of contracting COVID-19 or they are keeping their hospitals/clinics closed," the order said.

"It is also noticed that in many places the hospitals/clinics are insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing services," the order stated.

"All the hospitals/clinics, especially those in private sectors, are hereby directed to remain functional and ensure that anyone needing any essential critical services, including dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries, is not denied such service," it said.

It said non-compliance will be viewed seriously and action as per provisions of law, including cancellation of the registration of the defaulter hospital or nursing home, will be initiated without further notice.

In an order issued on April 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs had also provisioned that all health services should remain functional during the lockdown period.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 3,515 on Thursday, with three fresh deaths being reported.

First Published on May 1, 2020 07:48 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi Governement #India

