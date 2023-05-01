 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi government launches summer action plan to curb air pollution

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Patrolling teams have been set up to check dust pollution, open burning of garbage and dumping of waste in industrial areas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

The Delhi government already has a winter action plan to curb air pollution. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution and industrial and vehicular emissions.

The summer plan involves the participation of 30 government departments. The primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality, Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"To tackle this, the government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured to improve the situation further," he said.