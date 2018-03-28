App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 27, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties following ED request

The erstwhile Chairman of the United Spirits group is currently in the United Kingdom, despite attempts by the Indian government to extradite him.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. A New Delhi court has declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for failing to appear to answer allegations of money laundering by flouting foreign currency laws (AP)
Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. A New Delhi court has declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for failing to appear to answer allegations of money laundering by flouting foreign currency laws (AP)

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday ordered the attachment of properties belonging to businessman Vijay Mallya, following a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), ANI reported.

The procedure is in accordance with Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which mandates that the properties of absconders be attached, Scroll said in a report.

Mallya was declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Delhi Court on January 4 after his failure to make an appearance at a case relating to his violations of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, despite being issued a summons.

Also read: UK court awards BOC Aviation $90 mn against Vijay Mallya

related news

Mallya is currently wanted by the Indian authorities in connection with several charges, not the least of which is defrauding banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore.

Also read: The Vijay Mallya case: Seven things you need to know

The erstwhile Chairman of the United Spirits group has since stated he will not return the money. He is currently based in the United Kingdom, despite attempts by the Indian government to extradite him. India and the UK currently share an extradition treaty that was signed in 1992.

The Court had asked Mallya to make an appearance by December 18. The order, passed on November 8, was passed in connection to a summons issued by the ED over a payment made to a British firm.

The payment was in violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, which requires one to get approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Mallya failed to secure an approval from the RBI.

The businessman had paid close to Rs 1.3 crore to display the Kingfisher logo in the Formula One World Championships in London and other European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

tags #Current Affairs #Vijay Mallya #world

most popular

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.