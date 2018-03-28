Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties following ED request

Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. A New Delhi court has declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for failing to appear to answer allegations of money laundering by flouting foreign currency laws (AP)

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday ordered the attachment of properties belonging to businessman Vijay Mallya, following a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), ANI reported.



Delhi's Patiala House Court directs attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties through Bengaluru Police Commissioner, order was passed on a plea by ED (file pic) pic.twitter.com/S1Tzi4X5II

The procedure is in accordance with Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which mandates that the properties of absconders be attached, Scroll said in a report

Mallya was declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Delhi Court on January 4 after his failure to make an appearance at a case relating to his violations of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, despite being issued a summons.

Mallya is currently wanted by the Indian authorities in connection with several charges, not the least of which is defrauding banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore.

The erstwhile Chairman of the United Spirits group has since stated he will not return the money. He is currently based in the United Kingdom, despite attempts by the Indian government to extradite him. India and the UK currently share an extradition treaty that was signed in 1992.

The Court had asked Mallya to make an appearance by December 18. The order, passed on November 8, was passed in connection to a summons issued by the ED over a payment made to a British firm.

The payment was in violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, which requires one to get approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Mallya failed to secure an approval from the RBI.

The businessman had paid close to Rs 1.3 crore to display the Kingfisher logo in the Formula One World Championships in London and other European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998.