Decisive G20 not possible without support of members: Amitabh Kant

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

Amitabh Kant said India's G20 Presidency will seek to advocate the priorities of the developing countries and the Global South in addition to that of the G20 partners.

Addressing an event virtually, Amitabh Kant noted different ministries and states are taking initiatives to promote a circular economy.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday made a strong pitch for working together through hope, harmony and healing to deal with the global challenges, with a focus on developing countries and the Global South whose voice is often unheard.

Kickstarting the first meeting of the G20 Sherpas here, Kant also highlighted India's initiatives such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and direct benefit transfer that have helped lift a vast population above the poverty line.

Kant said the issue notes on 13 working groups have already been circulated among the participants.

The notes address concerns such as accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals, particularly health and education, climate finance, technological transformation and digital public infrastructure.

We will be in the listening mode as you guide us and as we get your perspective, Kant said.

On Sunday, Kant flagged rising global debt, inflation and slowdown in growth, sharp differences over the Ukraine conflict as key challenges facing the world.