Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Decision to end production in UK not Brexit related, says Honda CEO

Honda Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo made the statement at a news conference in Tokyo.

Honda Motor Co's decision to end production in Britain was not related to Brexit, its chief executive said on February 19, after announcing the closure of its only British car plant.

Honda Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo made the statement at a news conference in Tokyo.

"Honda of the UK Manufacturing has today informed associates (employees) of the proposal to close its Swindon vehicle manufacturing plant, at the end of the current model's production lifecycle, in 2021," Honda said in a statement earlier.
