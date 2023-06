June 01, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Sahil Khan, who stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view on May 28, showed no remorse during interrogation and told police that he was angered by the indifferent attitude of his teen "girlfriend" towards him, in front of her friends. The 20-year-old AC technician, who was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, is likely to undergo a psychoanalysis test as per police sources.

To strengthen the case, the Delhi Police has taken a few routine steps to make sure more evidence is found against Sahil, including psychoanalysis tests and recreations of the event. In Delhi's Shahbad Diary area on May 28, the 20-year-old accused brutally murdered his 16-year-old girlfriend. According to police sources, the 20-year-old has shown no remorse for the killing of the girl so far.