Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Death toll rises to 162 in Myanmar jade mine collapse

A heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake on Thursday and buried many workers under mud and water.

Reuters

The death toll in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar has risen to at least 162, with more feared dead, authorities said.

A heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake on Thursday and buried many workers under mud and water.

By late evening on Thursday, rescue workers had recovered 162 bodies, the fire service department said, but the search was ongoing.
