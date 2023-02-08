 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Children pulled from rubble as Turkey-Syria quake toll tops 8,300

Feb 08, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Officials and medics said 5,894 people have died in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.

The rescue efforts, however, were impeded by frigid temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous. (Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)

Heartrending scenes of a newborn plucked alive from the rubble and a broken father clutching his dead daughter's hand have laid bare the human cost of violent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey that by Wednesday had claimed 8,300 lives.

For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake an impromptu army of rescuers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still entombed among ruins that pockmark several cities either side of the border.

Officially, the death toll from the disaster now stands at 8,364. But that could yet double if the worst fears of experts are realised.

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that time is running out for the thousands injured and those still feared trapped.