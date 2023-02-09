 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000

AFP
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

The sprawling scale of the disaster that flattened thousands of buildings, trapping an unknown number of people, has swamped relief operations already hampered by freezing weather.

Rescuers rescue people from the rubble of a collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the massive earthquake that has killed over 15,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The sprawling scale of the disaster that flattened thousands of buildings, trapping an unknown number of people, has swamped relief operations already hampered by freezing weather.

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter -- and in some cases watch helplessly as their relatives called for rescue, and eventually went silent under the debris.

"My nephew, my sister-in-law and my sister-in-law's sister are in the ruins. They are trapped under the ruins and there is no sign of life," said Semire Coban, a kindergarten teacher, in Turkey's Hatay.