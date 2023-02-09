Death toll rises above 15,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

Rescuers rescue people from the rubble of a collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 15,000 on Wednesday, as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in freezing weather.

Officials and medics said 12,391 people had died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 15,383.