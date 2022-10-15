English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Death toll in coal mine explosion in Turkey rises to 28 - Health Minister

    Colleagues and families of the miners were waiting at the sidelines of the scene and at hospitals where the wounded are being treated, Reuters and local media footage showed.

    Reuters
    October 15, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo - RTSQUBP

    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo - RTSQUBP

    An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday killed 28 people, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, as rescue teams continued to search for people trapped underground.

    Eleven of the 58 rescued miners were still getting treatment in hospitals, Koca also said on Twitter, but it was not clear how many people were still trapped due to the blast that occurred as 110 people were working.

    Authorities said initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.

    Colleagues and families of the miners were waiting at the sidelines of the scene and at hospitals where the wounded are being treated, Reuters and local media footage showed.

    In 2014, 301 workers were killed in Turkey 's worst ever mining disaster in the western town of Soma, 350 kms (217 miles) south of Istanbul.

    Close
     
    Reuters
    Tags: #coal mine #mine explosion #Turkey
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.