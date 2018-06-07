App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99

The National Forensic Sciences Agency said in a report that morgues had received the remains of 99 people killed as a result of the eruption. So far only 28 of the dead have been identified, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 99 people were killed in the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which buried several villages on its southern flank, authorities said.

The National Forensic Sciences Agency said in a report that morgues had received the remains of 99 people killed as a result of the eruption. So far only 28 of the dead have been identified, it said.

Some 200 people were still missing, amid fears of a new blowup of the 3,763-metre volcano.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:02 am

tags #Guatemala volcano #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.