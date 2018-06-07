Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99

The National Forensic Sciences Agency said in a report that morgues had received the remains of 99 people killed as a result of the eruption. So far only 28 of the dead have been identified, it said.
At least 99 people were killed in the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which buried several villages on its southern flank, authorities said.
The National Forensic Sciences Agency said in a report that morgues had received the remains of 99 people killed as a result of the eruption. So far only 28 of the dead have been identified, it said.Some 200 people were still missing, amid fears of a new blowup of the 3,763-metre volcano.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:02 am