Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100 and could rise, says Lebanese Red Cross head

George Kettaneh told LBCI TV by telephone that the Red Cross was coordinating with the health ministry for morgues to take victims because hospitals were overwhelmed.

Reuters

The death toll from a massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday has reached 100 and more victims are under the rubble, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local broadcasters on Wednesday.

George Kettaneh told LBCI TV by telephone that the Red Cross was coordinating with the health ministry for morgues to take victims because hospitals were overwhelmed.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 01:25 pm

