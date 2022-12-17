 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

Associated Press
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Representative image

The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.

The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from offshore wind farms to Europe via Georgia, a cable beneath the Black Sea, and then to Romania and Hungary.

The office of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in a statement Friday that the agreement between the four nations will provide the "financial and technical framework" for the undersea electricity cable project.

The project will aim to diversify energy supplies and increase regional energy security, the statement said.