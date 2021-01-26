Deactivation of Adobe Flash crippled Chinese railroad; here's how

Representative image

Three years after the announcement, Adobe stopped supporting Flash Player on December 31, 2020 with Flash content being blocked from running in the multimedia software starting January 12, 2021.

The planned move did have one unexpected result for some people in China. For them, the death of Flash meant being late to work, because the city of Dalian in northern China was running their railroad system on it, reported Apple Daily.

According to the report, officials at China Railway Shenyang use Flash-based software to plan each day's railroad operations. As a result of the outage, "staffers were reportedly unable to view train operation diagrams, formulate train sequencing schedules, and arrange shunting plans," said the report.

After the Adobe Flash programming software stopped running, the railroad system in Dalian collapsed citywide on January 12 for up to 20 hours, it said.

Writing at Jalopnik, Jason Torchinsky offered more details about this strange convergence between public transport and outmoded coded methods.

“The railroad’s technicians did get everything back up and running, but the way they did this is fascinating, too. They didn’t switch the rail management system to some other, more modern codebase or software installation; instead, they installed a pirated version of Flash that was still operational,” Torchinsky said.

The knockoff version seems to be known as “Ghost Version,” he added.

With this and installation of an older version of the Flash player to work with the knockoff Flash server setup, the railroad’s technicians “solved” the problem, and the railroad was back up and running, he said.

Torchinsky further said that that the ramping down of Flash was not sudden. “It’s been known since 2017 that it was going away, and this railroad somehow managed to ignore that until they had absolutely no choice, and everything stopped,” he added.

First announced in July 2017, Adobe had said it would stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.