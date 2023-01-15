 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos gears up for world leaders' biggest post-pandemic gathering; Indian presence significant

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The World Economic Forum had to host its last annual meeting in 2022 in May as the summit could not take place in the usual month of January due to the COVID pandemic-related restrictions. Before that, the 2021 meeting could take place online only.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will take place at Davos between Jan 16-20

The biggest congregation of global leaders will return Monday to the usual snow-laden setting of this Swiss ski resort town with thousands of participants including about a hundred from India set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'.

Though the pandemic is yet to be declared totally over, restrictions are far a few and the war in Ukraine and the economic fallout of geopolitical as well as health crises have made the Davos meeting, often described as the biggest congregation of the global elite, very interesting.

Nearly 50 heads of government or state are expected over the next five days for the meeting beginning Monday, while four union ministers -- Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and R K Singh, as also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with a number of officials and business leaders would be present from India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka's B S Bommai were also earlier listed, but they are unlikely to attend the summit. AAP leader Raghav Chaddha is also here, so are Telangana minister K T Rama Rao and Tamil Nadu minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Among business leaders, Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Nadir Godrej, Ajit Gulabchand, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nandan Nilekani, Adar Poonawalla, Rishad Premji and Sumant Sinha are likely to be present.