Davos 2023 | Record FDI shows faith in India, says Invest India's Deepak Bagla

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Deepak Bagla, chief executive officer and managing director of Invest India, mentioned India is well-positioned in the global economic scenario and has a large presence across global investment community

India has set a new record with foreign direct investments of $523 billion in the last eight years, which amounts to nearly 40 percent of total India-bound funds flow in last 22 years, as per data according to Invest India.

This is a testimony to foreign investors' trust in the country's leadership and the way India is moving forward, said Deepak Bagla, chief executive officer and managing director of Invest India.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol at the The World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting, held in Swiss ski resort town Davos, Bagla mentioned India is well-positioned in the global economic scenario and has a large presence across global investment community.

"India's presence on their (global) forums and round tables and discussions is probably the highest from any other country," he said. "This growing strength of India and the growing acknowledgement of India's leadership is what is very well getting reflected."

