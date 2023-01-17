 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Manchester United set up shop with luxury lounge in Swiss Alps

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

United said in November it was looking at options to either get new investment or explore a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the 20-times top-flight champions.

Manchester United set out a dazzling Davos shop front this week, but insisted its lounge was to entertain clients and partners rather than to attract buyers for the English soccer club.

There has been no update since, amid British media reports that bids from the United States, Middle East and Asia are expected to come in within the next month.

Ellie Norman, a spokesperson for the club, said the lounge was "definitely not" aimed at attracting buyers, and will be used to meet existing clients and partners.

The strategic review is an ongoing process, Norman told Reuters, adding "we don't know the outcome" and declining to give further details.

On the main high street in Davos, where the ski resort's shops have been temporarily converted into slick spaces by tech companies, banks and governments to host events during the annual gathering, United's luxury lounge stood out. Curious passers-by stopped to peer inside and take photos.