Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg to meet IEA chief Fatih Birol

Greta Thunberg is set to meet International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol in Davos on Thursday, the organiser of a planned round-table event told Reuters.

Thunberg, who was released by police on Tuesday after being detained alongside other climate activists during protests in Germany, is due to meet Birol along with fellow campaigners Helena Gualinga, Vanessa Nakate and Luisa Neubauer, the organisers said in a statement.

The IEA, which makes policy recommendations on global energy, was not immediately available for comment.

Thunberg attended the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in January 2020, when she challenged world leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, to act on climate change, saying that "our house is still on fire".

The Swedish youth activist has also participated in previous protests on the fringes of the annual WEF meeting in the Swiss ski resort, which brings business and political leaders together for a dialogue on a host of issues.

Climate change is one of the main items on the agenda for this year's meeting.