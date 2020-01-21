App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Davos 2020: Here's all you need to know about the World Economic Forum

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation at Davos 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

The 50th edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will see participation from prominent business leaders, politicians and even a teen climate activist.

US President Donald Trump, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi are some of the guests who are expected to attend the event.

The annual event will be held at Davos, Switzerland from January 21-24.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation at Davos 2020. Karnataka Chief BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be representing their states at the conference.

Indian actor Deepika Padukone, who founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation, has received the annual Crystal Award on the first day on the event. The foundation spreads awareness about mental health in India.

Indian Conservation scientist Krithi Karanth will also be attending the annual gathering.

Here are some topics that will be the focus at the World Economic Forum (WEF):

- Trade tensions: The US and China recently signed Phase I of a trade agreement, hinting at a truce, but it is unlikely that the trade tensions have eased. Trade relations between the US and Europe might be highlighted as well.

- Climate change: Klaus Schwab, Chairman, WEF, highlighted the need to address environmental issues. "Some people will say multilateralism has to be again cultivated in Davos, but we have an urgency in emergency related to the environmental issues, climate change... also biodiversity and so on," Schwab told CNBC.

- Economic slowdown: Just a day before the event, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the global economic growth forecast for 2019 to 2.9 percent from 3 percent earlier. The IMF added that the outlook for global gross domestic product (GDP) growth 'remains sluggish'.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #World News

