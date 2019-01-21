App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Davos 2019 kicks off Tuesday: All you need to know about World Economic Forum's mega annual meet

The event will see a total participation of around 3,000 and will be attended by world leaders, economists, business persons, media heads and political leaders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to hold its annual Davos Summit from January 22 to January 25 in the namesake Swiss town. The opening ceremony will be held on January 21.

The event will be attended by world leaders, economists, business persons, journalists and political leaders. It will also witness participation of around 3,000 individuals.

A wide range of issues are likely to be discussed at the event.

Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella will be among the co-chairs of the 2019 edition.

Nadella would be joined by six young leaders under the age of 30 as co-chairs --  Basima Abdulrahman (Iraq), Juan David Aristizabal (Colombia), Noura Berrouba (Sweden), Julia Luscombe (US), Mohammed Hassan Mohamud (Kenya) and Akira Sakano (Japan).

The dialogue

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

It will explore ‘six critical dialogues’ over 350 sessions. The dialogues are: geopolitics in a multi-conceptual world, future of the economy, industry systems and technology policy, risk resilience to promote systems thinking, human capital and society, and global institutional reform.

In attendance

There will be a total of 130 participants from India, more than China’s 109. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh Nara and Punjab minister Manpreet Badal will be in attendance.

From the business space, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Sanjiv Bajaj, N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Mittal, Nandan Nilekani, Salil Parekh, Azim Premji and son Rishad, Ravi Ruia and Ajay Singh are the registered participants.

Celebrity film producer and director Karan Johar, as also former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, New Development Bank President KV Kamath are also expected to be present.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italy's Giuseppe Conte and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu are among the more than 30 heads of state/government who will be in attendance.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of global corporations, central bankers, economists, civil society leaders, media heads, celebrities and heads of international organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank are likely to attend.

Giving it a miss

According to a PTI report, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan have dropped out and so have Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

US President Donald Trump, who addressed the summit in 2018, will not be attending this year amid a government shutdown back home.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will also give the annual event a miss to focus on Brexit.

France's Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin have also decided to stay away from the summit.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 11:27 am

