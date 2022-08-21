English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist killed in car blast

    The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

    Associated Press
    August 21, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin. (Image: Reuters)

    Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin. (Image: Reuters)

    The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as Putin's brain was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.

    The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

    The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the Russian world concept ideology and a vehement supporter of Russia's sending of troops into Ukraine.

    Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad.

    Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West, Tsargrad said on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.

    Close

    The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.

    No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic that is a focus of Russia's fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin."
    Associated Press
    Tags: #car blast #Moscow #Vladamir Putin
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 03:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.