Dark and alone: Passenger deserted in Air Canada plane shares ordeal

A woman was allegedly left alone inside an Air Canada plane after she fell asleep during the 90-minute flight.

The harrowed passenger, Tiffani Adams, had fallen asleep inside a flight bound for Toronto from Quebec, which was nearly empty, on June 9. When she woke up later, everything around her was pitch black and she was freezing cold; she found herself with the seatbelt still on and the aeroplane not moving, parked at quite a distance from the nearest terminal.

The passenger has reportedly been suffering from trauma, anxiety, and insomnia since the incident took place and Air Canada has extended its apology to her as well, reported BBC.

At present, the airline is trying to find out how Adams was forgotten on the flight and none of the crew members noticed that she had not left her seat.

Details of the incident were shared on the Facebook page of the airlines by her friend Deanna Noel-Dale. She took to the social media platform to narrate her ordeal and wrote: “I woke up around midnight [a few hours after the flight landed] freezing cold, still trapped in my seat in complete darkness.”

Giving out further details of the “terrifying” experience, she said, she had barely managed to inform Dale about where she was stuck when her mobile phone’s battery drained out. Since the plane had been shut down, she could not charge her phone either.

Meanwhile, Dale made a call to the Toronto Pearson Airport and informed them about the incident and where Adams is stuck.

Luckily for Adams, she somehow managed to reach the cockpit where she found a torch. Not only did it help him in catching the attention of the airport staff it also helped her figure out how to open the main exit door.

However, since there was no gangway, getting off the plane would require her to take a 40-50 foot drop to the ground, which could have injured her.

So, instead, Adams began flashing her torchlight on the exterior of the plane, hoping that the light reflected would draw someone’s attention. Sometime later, a luggage cart driver noticed her and came to her rescue.