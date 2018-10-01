App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Danske Bank appoints interim CEO

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Danske Bank's board of directors on Monday appointed Jesper Nielsen, a member of the lender's executive board and head of its Danish banking unit, as interim chief executive until a permanent CEO can be appointed to replace Thomas F. Borgen.

Borgen announced last month that he would resign after an internal inquiry by the bank revealed that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) of payments, many of which the bank said were suspicious, had been moved through its Estonian branch over a period of eight years.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 01:42 pm

