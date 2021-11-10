MARKET NEWS

Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

Dalai Lama said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Reuters
November 10, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, when asked on Wednesday in an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, said he prefers to stay in India since relations between Taiwan and mainland China are "quite delicate."

He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

