    Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after over 2 years

    While addressing a gathering, he also gave a short teaching from the Jataka Tales. This was followed by a ceremony for generating the bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan temple Tsuglakhang here.

    March 18, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

    Making his first public appearance after over two years since the outbreak of Covid, the Dalai Lama on Friday said that he is in good health and can "even play boxing with the doctor".

    This was followed by a ceremony for generating the bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan temple Tsuglakhang here.

    The Dalai Lama said that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because "he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor".

    Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering. The CTA operates under the "Charter of the Tibetans In-Exile".

    Tenzing Jigme, a CTA member, said, "This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life. So we are really feeling happy and blessed to see his Holiness fine."
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 03:32 pm
