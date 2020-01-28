App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalai Lama asks devotees to chant mantra to contain spread of coronavirus

A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama's advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has advised his followers in China to chant a mantra to contain the threat posed by coronavirus, which has reportedly left over 100 dead.

A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama's advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan.

Responding to their concern, the Dalai Lama advised his followers and Buddhist monasteries across China to chant the 'Tara Mantra' as it would be "beneficial for effectively containing the spread of the virus".

Close

He has asked the people suffering from the disease to chant the matra, "Om tare tuttare ture Soha", to maintain the peace of mind and remain free from worries.

related news

He also shared a voice clip, himself chanting the mantra.

According to reports, the death toll due to the virus in China has risen to 106.

In the past 24 hours, around 1,300 new cases have been reported.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. PTI CORR RDK .

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.