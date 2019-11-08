Daimler to cut 1,100 managing positions worldwide: Report

Daimler will cut 1,100 leadership positions worldwide, or about 10 percent of its management, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday, citing a newsletter circulated by the company's works council.

A spokesman for Daimler's works council declined to comment.

Daimler's new Chief Executive is due to give a strategy update, which could include cost measures, on November 14.

Daimler said the carmaker was working on a cost analysis so that the car, truck and bus maker can remain competitive going forward. Details will be revealed during the carmaker's capital markets day.