Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daimler says to cut jobs to save 1 bn euros by end-2022

"By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to save more than 1 billion euros in personnel costs. To this end, jobs are to be reduced," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1.0 billion euros (USD 1.1 billion) by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.

"By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to save more than 1 billion euros in personnel costs. To this end, jobs are to be reduced," the company said in a statement.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 02:18 pm

