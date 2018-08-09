App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-company operative’s extradition to India from Thailand will prove Dawood is in Pakistan

Evidence provided by India for Munna Jhingada in a Thailand court shattered Pakistan’s intention, as the court ruled in India's favour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In major success for India, D-company operative Munna Jhingada, who was sent to Thailand to assassinate Chotta Rajan will be deported from Thailand. The move will help India establish that his boss Dawood Ibrahim is based in Pakistan.

Jhingada’s real name is Sayyed Muzakkir Muddassar, who originally stayed in Sayyed Muddassar Chawl, Jogeshwari (East) Mumbai.

The Times of India cited intelligence sources as saying that Islamabad tried to secure his deportation by proving that Jhingada is a Pakistani national. However, the counter-evidence submitted by India to the Thailand court including his college certificate, fingerprints, DNA samples of his family members in India worked for India and the court ruled in favour of the country.

According to Thailand laws, Jhingada has another 30 days to appeal in High Court and if he fails to do so, he will be sent to India within 90 days.

Indian Intelligence reports suggest that ISI had purportedly prepared a fake Pakistani passport in the name of Mohammed Saleem to help him visit Thailand to assassinate Chhota Rajan. An officer said that the Embassy of Pakistan was taking care of his security while he was in Thailand.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:44 pm

