English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Czech government approves defence cooperation agreement with United States

    The agreement sets a framework for a potential U.S. military presence in the Czech Republic, dealing with issues from jurisdiction over foreign troops to environmental issues or rules for operating vehicles.

    Reuters
    April 26, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
    USA_Flag

    USA_Flag

    The Czech government approved a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Wednesday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told a televised news conference.

    "This is important in these unquiet times, unstable international environment, it is without doubt a step that raises the security of our country and our people," Fiala said.

    The agreement sets a framework for a potential U.S. military presence in the Czech Republic, dealing with issues from jurisdiction over foreign troops to environmental issues or rules for operating vehicles.

    But the agreement does not mean any concrete decision on a U.S. military presence or setting up foreign military bases, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said. This would be subject to a separate agreement and parliamentary approval.

    She said the Czech Republic was the 25th NATO member country to conclude such an agreement.

    The agreement still needs to be signed by the two sides and ratified by Czech parliament, she said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Czech #defence coopeation #US
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 06:13 pm