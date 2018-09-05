Customs cooperation pact may conclude by '19: BIMSTEC Secy Gen

Seven-membered regional grouping BIMSTEC expressed hope that the customs cooperation agreement, which is a trade facilitation initiative, among the member nations will be finalised by 2019.

The grouping is also expected to conclude the agreement on trade in goods by 2020.

Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

The objective of the alliance is to harness shared and accelerated growth through mutual cooperation in different areas of common interests by utilising regional resources and geographical advantages.

The grouping accounts for 22 percent of the global population, and has a combined gross domestic product of $2.8 trillion.

"I am personally very hopeful that the main component of the BIMSTEC, which is the agreement on trade in goods, will be finalised by 2020, and also the customs cooperation agreement, which is a trade facilitation initiative, will be finalised by 2019," BIMSTEC secretary general Shahidul Islam said at an event organised by the World Trade Centre.

At the fourth summit held in Nepal's capital Kathmandu late last month, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the member nations had renewed their commitment to an early conclusion of BIMSTEC Free Trade Area (FTA) negotiations, among others.

They had also expressed their satisfaction with the progress of negotiation on the agreement on trade in goods and the agreement on customs cooperation.

BIMSTEC countries are negotiating six constituent agreements and one protocol agreement, a part of the FTA of this bloc. These constituent agreements are in trade in goods, trade in services, mutual assistance in customs matter, dispute settlement procedures, rules of origin, among others.

Islam also said that all member state want to expedite the completion of FTA, adding, "It is a long-pending issue, but this does not necessary mean that there would not be any development."

He said that at present the grouping was looking to consolidate the existing cooperation than expanding its membership.

"BIMSTEC has a very strong geographical reference. That means the countries that have open access to the Bay of Bengal or very much dependent on the Bay of Bengal for their economy or access in the world market like Bhutan and Nepal, they are the members. And the general mood of the membership is that it is a time to consolidate, then to expand," he said.

The decision to induct other countries as member will depend on the mood of the member states, he said, adding "once they feel that it is opportune time to expand this collaboration, forum, they will do it".

BIMSTEC has so far identified 14 priority sectors. Each country leads one or more areas in a voluntary manner. India leads in two counter-terrorism and transnational crime, telecommunication and transport.