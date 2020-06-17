Curiosity captures images of Earth, Venus from Mars

Curiosity, currently on Mars and busy exploring the red planet for us, recently provided scientists a snapshot of what Earth looks like from afar.

Last week, according to a report by Science Alert, the rover pointed its Mastcam up at the Martian sky and clicked our planet and Venus for us as they look during night time. These two images were then stitched together into a panorama by the Curiosity team to present to us this fascinating image:

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Agreed, it's not crystal clear. But there is a reason for that. According to the report, the Martian atmosphere, at this time of the year, contains a considerable amount of dust. It ends up reflecting the sunlight, with the result that stars become especially hard to see.

"Even moderately bright stars were not visible when this image of Venus was taken," Mastcam co-investigator Mark Lemmon said.

As a bonus, though, you can also spot Tower Butte, a hill which Curiosity travelled past late last month. Curiosity has been on Mars since 2014.