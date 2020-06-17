App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Curiosity captures images of Earth, Venus from Mars

The Martian atmosphere, at this time of the year, contains a considerable n amount of dust

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Curiosity, currently on Mars and busy exploring the red planet for us, recently provided scientists a snapshot of what Earth looks like from afar.

Last week, according to a report by Science Alert, the rover pointed its Mastcam up at the Martian sky and clicked our planet and Venus for us as they look during night time. These two images were then stitched together into a panorama by the Curiosity team to present to us this fascinating image:

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Close

Agreed, it's not crystal clear. But there is a reason for that. According to the report, the Martian atmosphere, at this time of the year, contains a considerable amount of dust. It ends up reflecting the sunlight, with the result that stars become especially hard to see.

related news

"Even moderately bright stars were not visible when this image of Venus was taken," Mastcam co-investigator Mark Lemmon said.

As a bonus, though, you can also spot Tower Butte, a hill which Curiosity travelled past late last month. Curiosity has been on Mars since 2014.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents, suspends 1,255 flights as COVID-19 cases spike

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

Jerome Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.