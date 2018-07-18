App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cuba citizens welcome 3G as the world moves towards 5G technology on phones

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the project will boost the economy and that the country's five million mobile phone users will be able to enjoy internet on their devices by the end of the year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to provide nationwide internet services to everyone, Cuba has finally started providing internet on mobile phones.

Journalists, of state-run news outlets, were the first ones to receive the service, which is being provided by Cuba’s telecoms monopoly - Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba SA (ETECSA).

This is part of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's aim of greater access to the internet; he said that this project should boost the economy and also enable Cubans to defend their revolution. Analysts, on the other hand, argue that such broadband access will diminish the government’s control on available public information.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, journalist Yuris Norido said the service will inspire 'radical change' and that it would enable him to update news from anywhere at anytime.

related news

In addition to journalists, certain customers like companies and embassies have also bought mobile data plans from December. This has been quoted by ETECSA and not publicised.

The telecom monopoly aims to expand mobile internet to nearly half of Cuba’s population - five million mobile phone customers - by the end of this year.

Internet service, in Cuba, was mainly available to the public at various tourist hotels on the island. However, it has been the government’s endeavour to enhance connectivity and, accordingly, they introduced cybercafes and outdoor Wi-Fi spots.

Diaz-Canel, when he was Cuba's Vice President, had informed the need of Wi-Fi during a parliamentary session.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #Technology #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.