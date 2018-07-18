Cuba citizens welcome 3G as the world moves towards 5G technology on phones

In a bid to provide nationwide internet services to everyone, Cuba has finally started providing internet on mobile phones.

Journalists, of state-run news outlets, were the first ones to receive the service, which is being provided by Cuba’s telecoms monopoly - Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba SA (ETECSA).

This is part of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's aim of greater access to the internet; he said that this project should boost the economy and also enable Cubans to defend their revolution. Analysts, on the other hand, argue that such broadband access will diminish the government’s control on available public information.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, journalist Yuris Norido said the service will inspire 'radical change' and that it would enable him to update news from anywhere at anytime.

In addition to journalists, certain customers like companies and embassies have also bought mobile data plans from December. This has been quoted by ETECSA and not publicised.

The telecom monopoly aims to expand mobile internet to nearly half of Cuba’s population - five million mobile phone customers - by the end of this year.

Internet service, in Cuba, was mainly available to the public at various tourist hotels on the island. However, it has been the government’s endeavour to enhance connectivity and, accordingly, they introduced cybercafes and outdoor Wi-Fi spots.

Diaz-Canel, when he was Cuba's Vice President, had informed the need of Wi-Fi during a parliamentary session.