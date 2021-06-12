'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million at Sotheby's

A non-fungible token (NFT) of a digital artwork called a "CryptoPunk" sold for $11.8 million on Thursday, auction house Sotheby's said.

CryptoPunks are a set of 10,000 pixel-art characters made by Larva Labs in 2017. The one sold by Sotheby's -- "CryptoPunk #7523" -- is of the sought-after Alien variety with blue-green skin, and wearing a medical mask.

The work is in the form of an NFT - meaning it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership. The NFT is sent to the buyer's cryptocurrency wallet; no physical artwork changes hands.

It was bought by the Israeli entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie, who is the largest shareholder of digital sports company DraftKings, Sotheby's said.

Michael Bouhanna, Contemporary Art Specialist at Sotheby's said the sale demonstrated continued strong demand for NFTs.

"We are excited to continue to explore new and interesting ways in presenting these cutting-edge works."

Anyone can view the artworks the NFTs represent, but only the buyer has the official status of being the owner.

SOTHEBY'S IN THE METAVERSE

Although the sale was on online auction, the works were displayed on screens in Sotheby's exhibitions in New York, London and Hong Kong.